Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $265.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $266.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

