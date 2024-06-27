Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DOCU opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

