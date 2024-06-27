1,197 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

