Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $6,807,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.9% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 51,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.55 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

