Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

