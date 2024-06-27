Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $104.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.98.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

