Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,601 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 13.07.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.16 per share, with a total value of 100,235.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 417,849.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,272 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.16 per share, for a total transaction of 100,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at 14,703.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $327,626 over the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

