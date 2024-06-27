Associated Capital Group, Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.31.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 12.2% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.