Associated Capital Group, Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Shares of BATRK stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.31.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
