Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CEO Thomas D. Logan Sells 7,500 Shares

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas D. Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

