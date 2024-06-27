Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Reduced by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.