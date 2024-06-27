Associated Capital Group, Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.1 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.