Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.11 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.