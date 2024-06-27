Justin Clair Sells 3,800 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $952,573.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

