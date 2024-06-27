Joseph Gebbia Sells 1,500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Airbnb by 55.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,383 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $265,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

