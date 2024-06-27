Christian Sinclair Sells 30,000 Shares of High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of High Tide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$94,500.00.
Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Christian Sinclair sold 8,000 shares of High Tide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$27,760.00.
High Tide Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on High Tide from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.
