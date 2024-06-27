Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $176.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.24. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

