Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $10,301,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,678.96 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,599.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,606.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

