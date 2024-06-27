Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.9 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $154.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

