Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 349.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

