Brookstone Capital Management Buys 905 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $576.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.26 and its 200-day moving average is $514.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

