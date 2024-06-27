Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,970,000 after purchasing an additional 985,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,215,000 after buying an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,401,000 after acquiring an additional 91,491 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,138,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 201,549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

