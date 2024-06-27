1,000 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

