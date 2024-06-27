1,627 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 685.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 115,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

