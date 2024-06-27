300 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $67,736,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.
CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.51. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.61 and a beta of 1.08.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.