Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.07 and last traded at $140.60. Approximately 2,901,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,897,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

