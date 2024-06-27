Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 1,950,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,860,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

