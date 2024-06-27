GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 6,515,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,764,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

GameStop Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.29 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

