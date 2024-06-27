Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 1.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,246.50 and last traded at $3,238.20. Approximately 63,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 257,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,193.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.80 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 98.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

