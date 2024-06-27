Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 129,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,381,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,214 shares of company stock worth $6,030,760 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $12,219,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

