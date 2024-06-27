AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. 7,997,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 36,651,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

