ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 1.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,016.23 and last traded at $1,014.18. 195,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,139,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,002.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $956.18 and a 200-day moving average of $902.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

