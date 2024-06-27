QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 701,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,002,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,859 shares of company stock worth $2,768,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 97.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

