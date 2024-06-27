Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.29. 4,280,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,899,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after acquiring an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

