Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $662.50 and last traded at $667.67. Approximately 668,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,000,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $623.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

