Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 477,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,316,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 223.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

