Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,176 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Stock Performance

TFJL opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

