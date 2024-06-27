Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,909 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

