Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

