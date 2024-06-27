Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.48 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $206.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

