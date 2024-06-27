Brookstone Capital Management Buys 9,107 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $12,808,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.56.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

