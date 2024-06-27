iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.