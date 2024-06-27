FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,735,373 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $415.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

