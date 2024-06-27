Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.65 and a 200-day moving average of $199.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

