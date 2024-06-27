Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,858,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000.

IYJ stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

