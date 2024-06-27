Ben Bun Wong Sells 50,181 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $533,424.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $625,997.97.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 253,750 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 220,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VIZIO by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 680,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIZIO

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.