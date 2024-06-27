Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 43,397 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 43,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $461,310.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Joseph O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.72 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

