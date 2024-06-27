13,948 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $85.91 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

