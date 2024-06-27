UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

