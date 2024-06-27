BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 446,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,800,390 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

