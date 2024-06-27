Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 734,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,098,378 shares.The stock last traded at $1,597.67 and had previously closed at $1,592.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,673.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,412.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,294.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,364 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,966. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

